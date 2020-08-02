Storm Team 2 Forecast

Periods of showers with best chances mainly this morning. There may be an isolated storm. Not a complete wash out. Some sunshine may mix in with better chances of sunshine this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower mainly this morning. Isolated storm. High 77

TONIGHT: Spotty evening shower. Partly cloudy. Low 64

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. High 80

Still a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but drier weather mid week with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

