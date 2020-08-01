More Showers and Thunderstorms on the Way

Showers and a few thunderstorms will track across the region this evening. There is a very low risk of severe weather, but locally heavy rain is likely and may produce some minor flooding.

TONIGHT: Muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. High 78

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 63

MONDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday and Monday. Finally, some cooler and less humid air moves in our direction around the middle of next week.