A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning. Scattered slow-moving showers and spotty thunderstorms could produce some locally heavy rain. More scattered thunderstorms will be around Saturday with the best chance in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 68

TOMORROW: Periods of clouds and sun, warm and humid with a few showers and a chance of thunderstorms. High 85

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, best chance in the afternoon. High 85

Look for a change to cooler and less humid weather next week as we begin to get in on some pleasant late summer weather.