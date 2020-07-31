Rain chances go up this weekend. A weather system will move northeast across the Miami Valley on Saturday. There is a low risk of severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be high wind and flooding.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 67

SATURDAY: Cloudy and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms, rain could be heavy in the afternoon. High 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 80

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday. Finally, some cooler and less humid air moves in our direction around the middle of next week.