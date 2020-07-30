Storm Team 2 Forecast

More Rain is Expected this Weekend

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 am Friday morning. Rain continues early tonight. It will taper to a few light rain showers during the overnight hours. Humidity levels will remain high.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and humid with a few light showers. Low 65

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, seasonably warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day. High 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers again late at night. Low 65

SATURDAY: Cloudy and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 80

More rain arrives over the weekend. Finally, some cooler and less humid air moves in our direction next week.

