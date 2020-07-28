A cold front will move out of the Miami Valley this morning, bringing an end to any showers. Sunshine will be the rule this afternoon, as humidity lowers behind the front. Temperatures will run close to normal today.

Clear sky is expected tonight, followed by more sunshine on Wednesday. We will get a touch warmer tomorrow afternoon, as we top out in the upper 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 88

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, a little more humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

The next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday. The clouds and precipitation will hold temperatures just below normal.