Rising Heat and Humidity for the Weekend

Look for clear skies tonight. Saturday will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will push back into the upper 80s, and 90s are expected on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, a bit muggy. Low 68

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny in the afternoon, hot and more humid. High 92

After a dry weekend, a cold front will approach the area on Monday. It will be hot and very humid again, and we’ll have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.