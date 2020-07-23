The chance of showers ends, and we could see some areas of fog develop later tonight under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will be slightly lower on Friday, and we will enjoy a nice dry afternoon with seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny and slightly less humid. High 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

We’ll see a lot of sun on Saturday as we start to heat up again. Highs will be in the low 90s by Sunday afternoon along with rising humidity levels over the weekend.