The Rain Chance Returns Thursday

Tonight, clouds will be increasing, and we can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm toward early Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and becoming more humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible late. Low 72

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90

Friday looks mostly dry with only a very low chance of rain. The heat builds over the weekend with mid 90s possible Sunday and heat index values near 100.

