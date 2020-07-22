Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible tonight, and it will feel quite muggy. On Thursday, we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms, but there will be more dry time.
TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with spotty showers and thunderstorms. High 85
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and not quite as humid. High 86
Dry weather returns Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll top out in the mid-upper 80s again, but the 90s will surge back into the area this weekend.