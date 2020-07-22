Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Thunderstorms Still Possible Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible tonight, and it will feel quite muggy. On Thursday, we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms, but there will be more dry time.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with spotty showers and thunderstorms. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and not quite as humid. High 86

Dry weather returns Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll top out in the mid-upper 80s again, but the 90s will surge back into the area this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS