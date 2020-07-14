Air Quality Advisory for Wednesday Along with More Heat

Look for mostly clear skies overnight and light winds. Temperatures will dip into the 60s. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Wednesday. The index is forecast to reach 105 which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Also, it will be hotter and humidity levels will begin to slowly rise.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late night. Low 72

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will come back Wednesday night and Thursday. It will be even hotter this weekend and early next week.