Hot and humid weather will continue on Tuesday. Once again, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours. This rain will bring localized cooling during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy, chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 92

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93

The heat wave continues through Friday with high temperatures expected to be at 90° or higher each day.