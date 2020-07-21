More Chances for Much Needed Rain

More showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Again, the threat of heavy rain and gusty wind will be there. Get ready for some high humidity on Wednesday along with more showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm still possible. High 86

Rain chances will begin to decrease on Thursday, but we still could see a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Friday will be a little less humid with mostly dry weather expected.