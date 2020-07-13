Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

A Pleasant Night is on the Way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skies will be clear tonight, and a pleasant night is on the way as low temperatures drop into the upper 50s to near 60. Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. High 92

Temperatures will climb into the 90s on Wednesday. Humidity levels will also increase. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will come back Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS