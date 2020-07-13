Skies will be clear tonight, and a pleasant night is on the way as low temperatures drop into the upper 50s to near 60. Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. High 92
Temperatures will climb into the 90s on Wednesday. Humidity levels will also increase. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will come back Wednesday night and Thursday.