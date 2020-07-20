There will be a low chance of a spotty shower overnight. Dew points rise again Tuesday, and it will be quite uncomfortable in the afternoon with heat index values in the low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower, especially past midnight. Low near 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Rain chances will increase each day through the middle part of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely on Wednesday.