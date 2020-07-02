We have one more night with clear skies and mild conditions. We’ll become a little more humid on Friday as temperatures continue to run hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and we will continue our heat wave through the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 92

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and muggy. Low 68

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a very low chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon. High 92

The weekend will remain dry with only a minimal chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm on the 4th of July. The hot weather sticks around into next week.