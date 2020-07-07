Another muggy night is on the way with low temperatures only dropping into the 70s. Wednesday will be similar to today with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers, chance of thunder, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 73

THURSDAY: Still hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 94

The heat wave continues through Friday with high temperatures expected to be at 90° or higher each day. The rain chance rises, too. Temperatures drop slightly to start the weekend.