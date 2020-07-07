Breaking News
DeWine: Masks to be required in ‘Level 3’ areas, including Montgomery County

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

The Heat Wave Continues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another muggy night is on the way with low temperatures only dropping into the 70s. Wednesday will be similar to today with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers, chance of thunder, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 73

THURSDAY: Still hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 94

The heat wave continues through Friday with high temperatures expected to be at 90° or higher each day. The rain chance rises, too. Temperatures drop slightly to start the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS