Another muggy night is on the way with low temperatures only dropping into the 70s. Wednesday will be similar to today with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers, chance of thunder, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 73
THURSDAY: Still hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 94
The heat wave continues through Friday with high temperatures expected to be at 90° or higher each day. The rain chance rises, too. Temperatures drop slightly to start the weekend.