Less humid air is pushing in from the northeast, so a mild night is on the way. Even though humidity levels will be down on Thursday, it will still be hot with afternoon temperatures approaching 90.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

We have a heat wave to start the month of July. It will be hot and more humid right on through the Independence Day holiday weekend with high temperatures continuously climbing to 90° or higher.

