Decreasing Rain Chances but a Hot Start to July

We expect dry weather overnight into Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday afternoon will be dry with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the far western and southern parts of our viewing area.

TONIGHT: Clearing and muggy. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and a little less humid with just a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm south and west of Dayton. High 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90

A completely dry forecast is back for Thursday and Friday. We expect a ton of sunshine, and hot and humid weather will continue. Independence Day will be hot and humid with only a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

