Heat and Humidity Leading Up to Independence Day

A few showers or thunderstorms will be around tonight, and the threat of rain will continue on Tuesday. Any thunderstorm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rain.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 88

Drier conditions will be in place for the second half of the week, but the heat and humidity will remain. It’s going to be a steamy holiday weekend!