More numerous showers and thunderstorms will affect the area this weekend. Some thunderstorms will impact areas north of I-70 early Saturday morning and again Saturday afternoon. The potential will be there for a couple stronger storms. Heat and humidity will continue.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Low 72

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will run just above normal through all of next week as we go through a warm stretch. It may be hot and humid for the holiday weekened.