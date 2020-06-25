Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Warmer and More Humid on Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s pattern will repeat on Friday with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. We will get warmer Friday and also start to feel more humid. Highs reach the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer and becoming more humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. High 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Late night thunderstorm possible north of I-70. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Over the weekend, rain chances increase as a front sets up across the region. This will be the focal point for more numerous showers and thunderstorms in a warm and humid air mass.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS