Warmer and More Humid on Friday

Today’s pattern will repeat on Friday with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. We will get warmer Friday and also start to feel more humid. Highs reach the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer and becoming more humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. High 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Late night thunderstorm possible north of I-70. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Over the weekend, rain chances increase as a front sets up across the region. This will be the focal point for more numerous showers and thunderstorms in a warm and humid air mass.