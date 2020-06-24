Another Pleasant Night is on the Way

Another nice night is on the way. Thursday will be a little warmer, and once again, there will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

TONIGHT: Early evening shower, then mostly clear and mild. Low 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm with a slight chance a few pop-up afternoon shower or a thunderstorm. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and a little more humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 88

Rain chances are low again Friday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more likely this weekend.