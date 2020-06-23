Skies will gradually clear tonight as cooler and less humid air moves back into the Miami Valley. Wednesday looks nice but there is a slight chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday with a little more dry time. Temperatures will be just below the seasonal normal high of 82 degrees mid-week. Warmer temperatures will return over the weekend.