Cooler and Less Humid Air Rolls In Tonight

Skies will gradually clear tonight as cooler and less humid air moves back into the Miami Valley. Wednesday looks nice but there is a slight chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday with a little more dry time. Temperatures will be just below the seasonal normal high of 82 degrees mid-week. Warmer temperatures will return over the weekend.

