The threat of severe weather has moved out, and cooler and less humid weather returns to the Miami Valley Thursday. It will still be a bit breezy.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and turning less humid. Low near 60

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 78

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 80

Even though there is a slight chance of a shower Saturday, nice weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows at night dropping into the low to mid 50s.