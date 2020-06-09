Tropical moisture, from the remnants of Cristobal, will lie ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday. More strong thunderstorms will develop Wednesday in the late morning and afternoon. Severe weather, strong thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes, will be possible.

TONIGHT: Muggy and breezy with scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, windy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. High 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy, breezy and turning less humid. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 80

Pleasant weather settles in for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows drop into the upper 50s to near 60. It may even be cooler than those numbers for the weekend.