Mild temperatures are expected overnight under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday along with rising humidity levels.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy, hot and humid with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy and breezy with a shower or thunderstorm chance. Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Tropical moisture, from the remnants of Cristobal, moves in ahead of cold front that arrives Wednesday. Thunderstorms will be around Tuesday night and Wednesday before cooler and less humid air rolls in on Thursday.