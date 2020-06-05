It looks dry overnight, and this will continue through the weekend. Saturday will start off humid, but dew points will drop in the afternoon, and it will gradually feel more and more comfortable!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and turning less humid. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High near 80

Sunday will be pleasant with low humidity after morning temperatures in the upper 50s. We look to heat up again through the first half of next week with temperatures near 90 Tuesday along with higher humidity.