Very Warm and Humid Friday with a Thunderstorm Possible

Overnight, a spotty shower or thunderstorm will still be possible. As we heat up again Friday afternoon, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop. Showers and thunderstorms once again will be spotty. It will be another very warm and humid day!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a 30% chance of pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and turning less humid. High 84

Saturday will start a bit muggy, but humidity levels will fall through the day. Sunday looks pleasantly warm as we experience seasonable afternoon highs near 80. The heat returns early next week.