80s Return for the Holiday Weekend

Overnight, we expect the return to dry conditions. Most of Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm, and it will start to feel more humid in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool, patchy fog possible. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up in the late afternoon. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 64

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms. High 85

We will continue the warming trend Sunday into Memorial Day as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with humid conditions. While no day looks like a washout, we will still have the threat of pop-up showers/storms each afternoon.

