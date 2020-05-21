On Friday, the sun will break out a bit and this will help to warm temperatures back into the 70s. But the threat of afternoon pop-up showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, will continue.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a scattered light rain showers. Low 55

FRIDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with sun and a little warmer. There is a chance of a shower and perhaps an afternoon thunderstorm. High 73

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid with a very slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. High near 80

Over the holiday weekend, we will really warm up! Highs will push into the 80s, and it will also feel more humid. We can’t rule out some afternoon showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being Sunday and Memorial Day.