Below Normal Temperatures for the Weekend

A cold front will drift into the region tonight. A couple of spotty light rain showers will be possible Saturday. Behind the front on Saturday, temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with a chance of a late night shower, mainly north. Low 56

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, cooler with a chance of a shower. High 72

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low near 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 72

If you’re looking for warmer weather, it’s on the way. We have a warming trend into next week as highs return into the 80s. There will be little to almost no chances of rain for the next 7 days.

