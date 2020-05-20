Storm Team 2 Forecast

Still Cool with a Chance of Showers Thursday

A few light rain showers will be around tonight, and showers will still be a possibility on Thursday. We will see increasing sun for Friday and the weekend with a big warming trend!

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few light rain showers. Low 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and a little milder with a few showers. High 64

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cool with a shower possible. Low 55

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and warmer, still a chance of a few showers. High 75

Highs will push into the 80s over the holiday weekend. We will continue to see the slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a lot of dry time. There will be a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

