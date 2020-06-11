Storm Team 2 Forecast

Another Nice Summer Day Comes Our Way on Friday

High pressure west of St. Louis will bring us clear skies tonight and temperatures a bit on the cool side for June. Friday will be another nice day with low humidity and temperatures reaching the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 56

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, not as warm with a slight chance of showers. High 72

Cooler weather settles in for the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Dry weather is expected for the next several days and a warming trend into next week.

