20 cases of COVID-19 associated with Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield, health officials say

Flash Flood Watch Continues for Southern Counties

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** UNTIL 8 AM WEDNESDAY FOR PREBLE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES. UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY FOR GREENE, BUTLER, WARREN AND CLINTON COUNTIES.

Rainy conditions will still be around tonight into Wednesday. The rain should become lighter and more intermittent, but the rain showers will linger through the end of the week. At least the chance of rain will slowly diminish.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of light rain. Low near 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional showers. High near 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a chance of a light rain shower. Low near 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. High 66

As rain chances drop even more for Friday and the holiday weekend, temperatures will start to warm. We should push into the 70s Friday, and 80s are on the way for Saturday through Memorial Day. We will just see a small chance of some pop-up afternoon showers or thunderstorms each day.

