Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Nice Weather for the Final Days of May

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will dry out tonight and turn cooler and less humid. The weekend will feel like fall with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and highs near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 72

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 48

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High near 70

Cool conditions will linger into Monday morning, and then we will start another warming trend. Highs will be back in the 80s through the middle part of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS