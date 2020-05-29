CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) - NASA and SpaceX are keeping a close eye on weather conditions in Florida as they target a Saturday afternoon launch of the historic crewed Demo-2 mission.

The launch was supposed to happen on Wednesday but was ultimately scrubbed due to unfavorable weather conditions. NASA is now targeting a 3:22 p.m. ET launch of the SpaceX Demo-2 mission from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39A.