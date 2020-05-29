We will dry out tonight and turn cooler and less humid. The weekend will feel like fall with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and highs near 70 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 53
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 72
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 48
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High near 70
Cool conditions will linger into Monday morning, and then we will start another warming trend. Highs will be back in the 80s through the middle part of the week.