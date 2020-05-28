On Friday, a cold front will sweep through the Miami Valley. This will bring widespread showers and the chance of thunder. We can’t rule out a stronger wind gust in any thunderstorm that moves through. Then it will feel a lot different over the weekend!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with the chance of a few scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not as warm with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 75

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 72

Cooler, less humid air will build in for Saturday and Sunday. It will feel a little like early fall with highs near 70 and temperatures dropping into the upper 40s by Sunday morning. The cool down will be brief as warmer temperatures return the middle of next week.