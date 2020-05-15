Showers and Thunderstorms On and Off this Weekend

We will see some showers early tonight, mainly this evening. More showers are possible Saturday with the best chance in the afternoon, but a morning shower is not out of the question.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening, then mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers from time to time. High 76

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 62

SUNDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, best chance afternoon. High 80

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous again on Sunday. We will continue with breezy, warm weather as highs get close to 80 degrees. Then early next week, we will cool off a bit with highs in the 60s for a couple days.