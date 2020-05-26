Any spotty showers or storms will die down this evening, and dry weather is expected tonight. More of the same is expected on Wednesday with warm humid conditions and the slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then dry and partly cloudy. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with a chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a few showers, chance of a thunderstorm. Low 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

There will be more numerous showers and thunderstorms around Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches and moves through. This front will usher in a new air mass for the weekend. It’s going to feel fantastic with morning temperatures nice and cool in the 50s and afternoon highs, pleasant, in the 70s.