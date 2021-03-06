Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight. We will continue to see clear skies and a light west northwest breeze. The wind chill will be around 18 degrees on Sunday morning.

We will continue to see sunny skies as temperatures warm into the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. We will see a few clouds late Sunday evening with a passing warm front. Behind the front the wind will shift out of the SW on Monday. Highs will be back in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low 23

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. High 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 30

MONDAY: Breezy and mild. High 60

Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s for the week ahead. Dry weather to start out the week, but it turns soggy for the end of the week with chances for rain several days in a row.