After scattered morning showers, the afternoon looks mostly dry. While an isolated shower could pop up with some daytime heating, most of us will enjoy a little mid-late day sun with highs in the low 70s. It will be windy, however, with gusts up around 35 mph at times.

Tonight, winds die down and it will be dry and cool. Thursday morning will be dry for the drive to work, but showers develop as we head into the afternoon hours. There could be some rumbles of thunder, but a better chance of thunderstorms arrives Thursday night as the wind really picks up. A High Wind Watch is in effect 10pm Thursday through 8am Friday, as winds may gust as high as 60 mph.

TODAY: Morning showers then becoming partly sunny. Windy and warm. High 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Showers developing with the chance of thunder. High 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy, with gusts 50-60 mph possible. Rain and thunderstorms likely. Turning chilly. Low 46

FRIDAY: Windy, partly sunny and cooler. High 57

Friday morning will still be very windy, but the stronger gusts will gradually subside through the afternoon hours.