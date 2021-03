We are back to Daylight Saving Time! Sunset this evening is at 7:43 PM. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a low chance of a light shower overnight. Temperatures are back in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 27

MONDAY: Rain develops, breezy and colder. High 39

Warmer temperatures for mid week with highs around 60. Another storm system will bring in more rain chances on Thursday and a cool down for the end of the week.