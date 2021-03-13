It’s that time of the year again when we lose an hour of sleep. Daylight saving time starts at 2 AM Sunday morning. Dry weather this weekend with clouds and sunshine mixed in. A few rain showers may enter the southern counties late Sunday evening. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 32

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 55.

A storm system will bring in cooler temperatures and wet weather to start out the new week. Freezing rain is possible early Monday morning.