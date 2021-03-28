Big changes in the weather today compared to Saturday. We saw a cold front march across the Ohio Valley overnight and it will usher in colder air today and we cannot rule out a stray shower this afternoon. Winds will pick up, potentially gusting to 35 mph.

TODAY: Chance of showers, mainly in the morning, falling temperatures into the 40s and gusty winds. High 53

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease and turning colder. Low 31

MONDAY: Sunny & pleasant. High 58

Dry weather continues through Tuesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday rain chances increase. It will be no April Fool on Thursday as highs will barely make it into the 40s.