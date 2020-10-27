State officials react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett poses for a photo with junior United States Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Capitol Hill on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — State officials took to Twitter to congratulate Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court.

After weeks of contentious debate on Capitol Hill, Barrett was confirmed with a vote of 52 – 48 Monday evening. Conservatives now hold a six to three majority in the Supreme Court.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the only Republican to vote “no” to stay “fair and consistent.”

