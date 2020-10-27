State officials react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — State officials took to Twitter to congratulate Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court.
After weeks of contentious debate on Capitol Hill, Barrett was confirmed with a vote of 52 – 48 Monday evening. Conservatives now hold a six to three majority in the Supreme Court.
Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the only Republican to vote “no” to stay “fair and consistent.”
