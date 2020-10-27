State officials react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett poses for a photo with junior United States Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Capitol Hill on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — State officials took to Twitter to congratulate Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court.

After weeks of contentious debate on Capitol Hill, Barrett was confirmed with a vote of 52 – 48 Monday evening. Conservatives now hold a six to three majority in the Supreme Court.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the only Republican to vote “no” to stay “fair and consistent.”

I applaud the Senate majority for confirming President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is both highly qualified and highly respected. She will be an excellent addition to our nation's highest court. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 27, 2020

When the dissonance of 2020 is a only a distant memory of the aged, future generations of lawyers will quote this remarkable, principled jurist with admiration for her intellect and wisdom on the nation’s highest court.



Congratulations, Justice Barrett! pic.twitter.com/KsZTd70UNA — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) October 27, 2020

Judge Barrett ➡️ JUSTICE Barrett ✅ pic.twitter.com/GsMzU9CYW0 — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 27, 2020

STATEMENT: Lt. Gov. @JonHusted provides statement on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FbP3EcN0GM — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) October 27, 2020

Congratulations to our newest Justice Amy Coney Barrett!



Thank you @SenRobPortman for helping to ensure a strong Supreme Court with this confirmation!#AmyConeyBarrettSCOTUS — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) October 27, 2020