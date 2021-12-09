LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain City Schools is investigating a report that staff forced an elementary student to eat food taken from a garbage can.

According to a lawsuit filed by a 9- year-old girl’s parent, the incident happened at Palm Elementary School on Nov. 21.

The suit states the girl ate a few bites of waffles from her school lunch and asked the principal if she could instead have the other lunch option being served that day.

The principal told the girl to finish what was on her tray, according to the suit.

The child went to the garbage can, the suit states, and threw her food away.

A staff member who was standing near the trash can pulled the waffles out of the garbage and told the 9-year-old she was required to eat it, according to the lawsuit.

The staff member then stood over the child at her lunch table and forced the student to eat the waffles pulled out of the garbage.

The lawsuit says the girl began feeling sick after eating it.

The child’s parent took her to the doctor as she had developed a fever.

The lawsuit claims the child has suffered mental health issues since the incident and is requiring treatment.

FOX 8 obtained this statement from the district:

Lorain City Schools is investigating allegations that staff forced a student to eat food that was retrieved from a cafeteria garbage can at one of our elementary schools. District authorities responded in accordance with board policy and past practice by placing any staff member who could potentially be involved in incidents of this serious nature on immediate paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

While we are unable to comment on an ongoing investigation, we expect to have it completed soon. We will be able to comment at that time.

The district tells FOX 8 two staff members are on leave.

They hope to conclude the investigation by early next week.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.