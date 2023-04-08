SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield first responders are on scene of an explosion.

According to Springfield Police, police were initially called to assist Springfield Fire Department at 1:08 p.m. for an alleged gas leak. Springfield officials say the alleged gas leak exploded in the 1000 block of East Home Road in Springfield.

Police say three people have been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

