Springfield City Hall has windows broken during protest

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Some windows were smashed at Springfield City Hall during protests Sunday night.

Springfield Police tell us it happened around 10 p.m. when a group of about 30 people broke the windows at City Hall.

One officer was hurt in the incident when he was hit in the arm by a rock. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Police tell us no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident comes after a largely peaceful protest Sunday evening near the downtown area.

Here are photos of the damage: