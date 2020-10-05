Springfield-Beckley Airport awarded more than $500 million in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield airport has received more than a half-million dollars for repairs, upgrades and payroll.

More than $500,000 in federal and state grants has been awarded to Springfield-Beckley Airport, officials said Monday. The City of Springfield said funds provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will allow for runway and pavement repair and rehabilitation, obstruction removal and payroll relief due to the COVID pandemic.

“Springfield-Beckley Airport is an invaluable asset to the community, region and beyond,” said Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop. “It’s increasingly becoming a hub for aviation study and testing, and we couldn’t be more proud of the work that our city officials do there.”

Grants awarded include:

FAA grant in the amount of $473,245.00 for runway crack seal and joint repair (Runway 6/24), pavement rehabilitation and design (Runway 15/33), and electrical rehabilitation; projects extend the useful life of the runway

FAA funding through CARES Act in the amount of $69,000 for payroll• ODOT funding in the amount of $31,600 for runway obstruction removal

“The grants facilitate upkeep of some of the airport’s vital systems, and this allows us to give more attention to operations,” said Springfield-Beckley Airport Manager Seth Timmerman. “The $473,245 in FAA grants are funded 100 percent with no local match.”

The grant comes from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) that awards funds for planning and development of public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS), according to the FAA website. The NPIAS identifies more than 3,300 existing and proposed airports included in the national airport system, according to the FAA. The NPIAS also identifies the roles that existing and proposed airports serve and the amounts and types of airport development that is eligible for federal funding under the AIP over five years, according to the FAA.