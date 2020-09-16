Sports bars, superfans react to Big Ten decision to reinstate Fall sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State football players will be back on the field next month after the Big Ten voted Wednesday to reinstate Fall sports.

This comes 36 days after they announced all Fall sports would be postponed, but cited new medical advancements including the ability for daily testing, that the conference said led them to decide it was time to return.

This announcement excited both fans and sports bars, who anticipate customers catching the game at their favorite local joint.

Owners of two local sports bars, TJ Chump’s and The Barrel, said this past Sunday, they saw some nice business when NFL returned, which meant they could offer their staff more hours.

“It’s nice to see families come in and cheer for their favorite team but with the Buckeyes coming back, I think it’s going to help a lot,” said Dawn Roskovich, co-owner of The Barrel in Springboro.

The managing partner of TJ Chump’s, Blake Wright, agrees, and said when the Bengals, Browns, or Steelers do well, so do the local bars, but they’re ready for OSU football to make it’s TV return.

“We cannot wait for Ohio State to start, that’s when the Saturdays are going to start happening, it’s a huge deal for us and anyone that has a sports theme,” said Wright.

Springboro resident and Buckeye superfan, Susanne Edwards decorated her lawn with a blowup of OSU’s mascot, Brutus, holding a sign saying “We’re Playing!” to celebrate the Big Tens announcement.

“This morning when I got the go that we are playing, I was just beyond excited,” said Edwards.

Edwards said her son is an OSU alum and current offensive line manager for the Buckeyes.

Both Edwards and local sports talk radio host, Justin Kinner said they were relieved because after so much disappointment this year, there was finally some good news!

“They have the chance to win the national championship and that’s ultimately what made the idea of them not playing so painful, because they may not have been able to contend,” said Kinner. “But now they have a chance to contend and I think Buckeye fans across the Miami Valley and all across the state and country are super excited right now.”

Kinner said he understands why there was the initial postponement but said other sports seasons have happened so they have a better idea now how to make it as safe as possible.

“I think what was going to be the hardest this season was every Saturday when we’re watching the SEC, the ACC, even Cincinnati play in the American Conference, and every time we would watch one of those teams play and we’d say ‘How come they can play and we cant,” said Kinner.

Edwards said seeing her son on the sidelines got her pumped up to attend the games but even if she can’t do that this year, she’s going to support them however she can.

“We’ll be on my back patio with the TV on and a few adult beverages, have a few friends over that we can have over and we’ll be celebrating them,” said Edwards.

OSU and all other Big 10 Conference teams will play eight games beginning the weekend of Oct. 24.